ANNUAL MEETING UPSON EMC TUESDAY

Upson EMC held its 82nd Annual Meeting of Members on Tuesday, October 22nd at the Thomaston-Upson County Civic Center with 300 members registering. During the business session the following were elected to serve three-year terms on the board of directors:
Jim Meeks, District One, Post One, Upson County
Lorenzo Wilder, District Two, Post Two, Upson and Crawford counties
Chairman Brumbeloe recognized retired director, Mr. Walter E. Hammond, for his 20 years of dedicated service.
President/CEO Neal Trice reinforced the membership that we strive to continue to deliver some of the lowest electric rates in the state, the best service reliability and refund margins every year. Also, he mentioned how successful the traveling Smithsonian Exhibit was that visited Thomaston for six weeks which Upson EMC had an integral part in. Trice thanked the employees and directors for their hard work, commitment and dedication to Upson EMC.
At an employee meeting after the annual meeting, the following employees received service awards –
45 years – Sam Cleveland
25 years – Chanda Hardy
15 years – Brooke Parrott
5 years – Grant Kelly
5 years – Brandon Salter
No comments:
Post a Comment