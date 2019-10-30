CITY OF THOMASTON UNDER DROUGHT LEVEL 1

City of Thomaston
Notice
State Drought Level 1 Declaration
October 25, 2019
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division (Georgia EPD) declared a portion of the State, including Upson County, to be in a Drought Level 1 condition. As water resources throughout the State reach critical low levels it is imperative that all water systems users make every effort to reduce non-essential water use.
The Level 1 Drought Response is a precaution to keep water stored in our reservoirs for critical activities such as firefighting, drinking, and cooking.
Effective immediately, the City of Thomaston, is implementing the following water use conservation requirements per the Georgia EPD Drought Level 1 Response requirements.
The City of Thomaston urges its water system users to conserve water by any reasonable means in addition to adhering to these conservation requirements.
For further information on the level 1 Drought Declaration and exceptions please visit their website:
www.epd.georgia.gov/watershed-protection-branch/water-conservation
