G-DOT HALLOWEEN SAFETY TIPS

Georgia DOT is doing its part for pedestrian safety through improved medians, crosswalks and pedestrian signals and added lighting, but we can’t do it alone.
Traffic counts show that Halloween night in Georgia is typically more hazardous for pedestrians. Here’s what it looks like by the numbers.
- 7.6 – The average number of pedestrian fatalities between 6 pm and 4 am on Halloween Night *
- 6 pm – 9 pm – The hours when pedestrians are at the greatest risk on Halloween Night*
- 75% of pedestrian crashes happen outside of the intersections or crosswalks and sidewalks*
- 28% of Halloween crash fatalities were pedestrians compared to 14% on an average day**
**According to 2012 crash data from NHTSA
Whether you are a party host, motorist or pedestrian, we have compiled a list of Halloween safety tips below to help ensure adults and children have a safe holiday:
13 Safety Tips to Help ensure A Safer Halloween:
Drivers
1. For guest who’ve been drinking; designate sober drivers and walking buddies; and be prepared to call taxis or a rideshare services to drive guests’ home.
2. Slow down and be alert for walkers especially in residential areas.
3. Always walk on a sidewalk if one is available.
4. Eliminate distractions so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.
Pedestrians
5. Always designate a sober driver and plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night if you plan on celebrating Halloween with alcohol.
6. Pedestrians See and be Seen.
7. Don’t let friends or family walk alone after drinking.
8. Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.
9. Children out at night and under the age of 12 should have adult supervision.
10. Kids should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.
11. Decorate costumes with reflective tape and have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights.
12. Always cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.
13. Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.
Georgia DOT’s SEE & BE SEEN campaign, aims to make it safer to walk in Georgia. Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility between motorist and people
