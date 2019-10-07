THREE ARRESTS IN PIKE CO. SO. CHASE

Pike County Deputies engaged in the pursuit of a stolen Ford ranger truck last night at 2:54 a.m. on Highway 18. The vehicle had been reported stolen during an armed carjacking at the Wal-Mart in Lovejoy. The pursuit began in the area of the Cedars golf course on Highway 18 and ended near Madden Bridge Road. A successful PIT maneuver was performed on the fleeing vehicle by one of the deputies.
Three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody at the scene. One suspect was life flighted to Grady Hospital with unknown injuries and a second was transported to Spalding Regional for evaluation. The third suspect was transferred to Lovejoy Police Department to face charges in their jurisdiction.
Two handguns were recovered from the vehicle that are believed to have been used in the carjacking. One of the firearms was reported stolen from Spalding County.
The two suspects that were transported for treatment will also face charges in Lovejoy. Parrish Pierce , 19 years old , from Fayetteville was identified as one of the suspects. The second individual involved was a juvenile. The third suspect was not identified on scene , as he had no identification and was receiving medical attention.
