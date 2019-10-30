SANITARY SEWER OVERFLOW CITY OF THOMASTON

Public Notification
Sanitary Sewer Overflow at Collection System
City Hall Lift Station Force Main
County: Upson
Date of Release: 10/25/2019
Contact Person: Brian Kelly
Phone: 706-646-8031
Mailing Address: 340 N Center Street
City: Thomaston
Zip: 30286
On October 25, 2019, ESG was informed of a possible sewer overflow on the force main leaving the City Hall lift station. After investigating, we found the force main was compromised. The discovered release was at 3:00 p.m. and ceased at 4:15 p.m. when our crews completed the repair. There was a release of 50 gallons per minute for 75 minutes for a total of 3,750 gallons. The release made it to a tributary of Town Branch. The force main is now repaired and the station is operating under normal conditions. The site was cleaned, debris was removed and signs were posted at the site
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been notified and the affected area has been treated within the regulations of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the above listed contact persons
No comments:
Post a Comment