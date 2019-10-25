CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP MEETING

The Local Caregiver Support Group will meet at 4:30 PM on Monday, Nov. 4 at
St. Peter the Rock Catholic Church (located at 3594 Barnesville Hwy., also known
as Thomaston Rd.) in Thomaston, GA. All caregivers are welcome...They can
bring along the ones they care and they drop in and head out as needed.
The goal of this group is to support current caregivers and to grow the number
of caregivers in the health professions. A recent article in the Georgia Bulletin
points out that many states are already experiencing a caregiver shortage. The number
of U.S. seniors 65 and over--as well as those 85 and over--is growing very quickly.
According to the Georgia Division of Aging Services, Georgia currently has the 10th
fastest growing 85 and up population, which is expected to increase 306 percent
by 2050. It is important to give caregivers good support so that they can give high-quality
care, and it is important to grow the number of caregivers to offset the coming shortage.
Future meetings of this group will be held on December 2 and January 13.
To sign up for a monthly email newsletter for caregivers, please contact Caroline at
qucollins@gmail.com. You can also call her at 470-338-8274 for more information.
No comments:
Post a Comment