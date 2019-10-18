LANE CLOSURE ON 19 NORTH

Upson County...
Utility Work with the US 19/Georgia 3 Widening Project Prompts Lane Closure Next Week
What: Crews working on utility lines in association with the Georgia DOT project to widen US 19/Georgia 3 in the Thomaston area will close a northbound lane of traffic from the Harp Road intersection to the Wynnbrook Drive intersection next week, from Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. each day. Orange and white barrels will be used to block entry to the closed lane, and motorists are urged to slow their speeds through the work zone and stay alert to the workers and their equipment.
When: Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day
Where: US 19/Georgia 3 from Harp Road to Wynbrook Drive in the Thomaston area, Upson County, Georgia
