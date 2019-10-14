CAR STOLEN FROM VOLUME CHEV FORSYTH

On Saturday, October 12, 2019 at approximately 11:33 am, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a vehicle that was just stolen from Volume Chevrolet in Forsyth. The stolen vehicle was a green 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe and was observed traveling northbound on I-75 with a silver Chevrolet Impala following.
Around mile marker 198/199, the Tahoe and Impala were located by Deputies. Shortly thereafter, Deputies were able to read the license plate on the Impala and were notified that the license plate was associated with three (3) missing juveniles from South Carolina. Both vehicles refused to stop and began to flee and elude. Deputies notified dispatch of the chase and asked them to notify Butts County Sheriff's Office, Henry County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol as the chase was crossing county lines. Each agency was also notified of the possible juveniles inside of the vehicle(s).
At mile marker 205, the Butts County Sheriff's Office began to assist and at mile marker 207, Georgia State Patrol entered the chase and became the primary unit. At mile marker 209, GSP conducted a P.I.T. maneuver on the Tahoe and then on the Impala. The driver of the Impala, Joseph Minter, exited his vehicle and was detained without incident. The driver of the Tahoe, Kandecia Meggett, refused to comply with orders and had to be removed from the vehicle by deputies.
Once Meggett was removed from the vehicle, deputies quickly removed all three (3) juveniles from the Tahoe and the juveniles were checked over by Henry County EMS as a precaution. The children, ages 8, 6 and 3, were not harmed during the incident. The children were subsequently brought to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to be placed in the care of the MCSO C.A.R.E. Cottage staff while waiting for their mother's arrival.
Kandecia Megget was transported to the Monroe County Jail and is being charged with Theft by Taking (Felony), Aggravated Assault* and has 3 pending charges of Interstate Interference of Custody. Joseph Minter was also transported to the Monroe County Jail and is being charged with Theft by Taking (Felony) and has 3 pending charges of Interstate Interference of Custody.
*Megget is being charged with Aggravated Assault due to trying to "run over" the two Volume Chevrolet employees as she was leaving the lot. Megget and Minter had come to Volume Chevrolet looking to purchase a vehicle. Megget was looking at the Tahoe when she refused to give back the keys. She then jumped in the vehicle and left the lot quickly.
