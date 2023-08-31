TPD CHIEF RICHARDSON FRAUD CHECK PROBE

On Thursday August 31, 2023, investigators from the Thomaston Police Department executed four search warrants throughout Upson County and the City of Thomaston in reference to the recent rise in check fraud occurring in Thomaston, Upson County. The Upson County Sheriff’s Office assisted TPD investigators and officers execute the warrants. The four locations were as follows: 600 East Walker Street, 430 Sandy Harvey Road, 140 Avenue G, and 1810 Delray Road. During the searches of the residences substantial evidence of an organized and sophisticated check fraud ring was discovered. Multiple printers used to print checks, computers, debit cards, bank statements, and other check making materials were discovered. All evidence was seized and taken back to the police department. Multiple arrests are pending as this is an active, ongoing investigations.
