PIKE CO DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY TABS KYLE FLETCHER EX DIR

Kel Brannon, Chairman of the Development Authority of Pike County (DAPC), recently announced Kyle Fletcher has been named as Executive Director of the DAPC. According to Brannon, “after a long, exhaustive search, we are excited to have found such a highly qualified Director already working and living in our area.” Fletcher graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Public Relations/Journalism. She is a Georgia Certified Economic Developer and brings years of experience in the arenas of economic development, retail recruitment and workforce development. “I’m excited to join the team at the Development Authority of Pike County”, said Fletcher. She added she’s worked with several of the DAPC board members and partners over the years as a member of West Central Georgia Joint Development Authority (representing Upson County). “The Development Authority Board in Pike recognizes the growth and logistical advantage of their community and have plans in place to capitalize on these assets.” Fletcher continued “the timing was perfect for me and I’m passionate about bringing jobs and investment to Pike County. The DAPC Board and environment are a great fit for me and I’m excited to get started on __________. In her spare time, Fletcher enjoys tennis, pickleball, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
