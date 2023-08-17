GORDON STATE'S ECONOMIC IMPACT

BARNESVILLE, Ga. - On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the University System of Georgia (USG) released a report that listed Gordon State College as having contributed more than $120 million to the regional economy and provided 990 jobs in fiscal year (FY) 2022. GSC enrolled more than 3,100 students in FY22. Due to the strategic initiatives embarked upon at Highlander Nation, GSC created 274 on-campus jobs and 716 off-campus jobs. “Gordon State College has strategically invested in the success of our Highlanders by advancing them toward graduation and ultimately leading to their thriving futures. We understand the significant impact our graduates and education partners have on our community and surrounding counties,” said GSC Interim President Donald J. Green. “Both are an invaluable driver of the economy, and their talents will benefit our local region.”
