UPDATE; SOUTHERN FORD BURGLARY

After a 8 month investigation pertaining to a burglary that occurred at Southern Ford located at 1011 HWY 19 North on December 03, 2022, where three new vehicles were stolen, an arrest warrant has been issued for one of the three suspects. Inv. Kentavious Traylor received a CODIS match from the GBI Crime Lab in the case. The subject identified from evidence left at the scene is 26 year old Nicholas Bouyer of Birmingham Alabama. Inv. Kentavious Traylor obtained a criminal warrant for the offense of Burglary in the 2nd Degree for Nicholas Bouyer. At this time Bouyer’s whereabouts are unknown however, Inv. Traylor has been in contact with law enforcement agencies in Alabama for assistance in locating Bouyer. Further investigation pending.Capt. Monica SnipesThomaston Police Department
