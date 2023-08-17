REVIVAL BARNESVILLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

Please join us for revival with Rev. Jeremiah Bolich on Sunday, August 20th at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday, August 21st, Tuesday the 22nd, and Wednesday the 23rd at 7 p.m. each night at Barnesville Church of the Nazarene.
Jeremiah Bolich was discharged from the US Marine Corps in June of 1995 and experienced a life-changing encounter with Jesus at a Billy Graham crusade in southern California. He now lives In Watertown, Tennessee and is a traveling evangelist.
Barnesville Church of the Nazarene located at 744 Veterans Parkway in Barnesville. Check out our FB page for more information!
