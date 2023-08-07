A FATAL ACCIDENT IN PIKE CO MONDAY

At 9:33 a.m. this morning Pike County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 19 , south of McKinley Road. A motor vehicle transport service was unloading a vehicle for delivery when a second vehicle, that was traveling southbound , struck the trailer and vehicle that was being unloaded. The driver of the transport service vehicle was deceased at the scene.
The investigation into this collision is still on going and no charges have been filed at this time. The name of the deceased is not being released until notification of the family.
