THOMASTON POLICE HAD A BUSY WED. AM

The Thomaston Police Department has assisted three separate Law Enforcement Agencies execute arrest and search warrants this afternoon in various locations. None of which involve Thomaston cases.
- Thomaston PD SRT (Special Response Team) members assisted Carrolton Co. SO with the execution of an arrest warrant and search warrant at 404 E. Thompson Street. Several subjects were detained without incident. Spalding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team also assisted. The case is related to an active homicide investigation that occurred in Carrolton County.
- Thomaston PD Patrol officers assisted the GBI with the execution of a search warrant at 256 R St. NW. This case is unrelated to any TPD cases. We just assisted for security purposes. Once the scene was secured the house was turned over to the GBI. This is an active investigation.
- Thomaston PD Patrol officers assisted GSP execute an arrest warrant at 98 2nd Street. That scene has been cleared.
All three of these cases are independent of each other and none of them involve cases being investigated by the Thomaston Police Department. We were just assisting. All scenes are secured or cleared at this time. I would refer you to the respected agencies for additional comments regarding their cases.
