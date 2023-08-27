Thomaston Man Charged With Murtder

According to Carroll Counties Times-Georgian.com: Hunter Burns, 19, of Thomaston, Georgia was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly murdering Andrew Gilland, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia. CCSO Deputy Levi Cavender was initially dispatched to the scene.
Investigators discovered that Burns was at the residence on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 and they were able to track him at his home in Thomaston, Georgia. Investigators questioned Burns about the incident to which he allegedly confessed to being responsible for the death of Gilland. Burns informed investigators that there was a confrontation between the two that began with a quarrel about money.
Burns was arrested and brought back to the Carroll County Jail where he was charged with the murder of Gilland.
