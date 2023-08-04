UPSON SHERIFF DAN KILGORE REPORTS A FATAL CRASH INVOLVING A U-L STUDENT

On Friday August 4, 2023 at 7:45am deputies responded to the scene of a fatal automobile accident on Yatesville Highway near Trinity Road. On arrival 17 year old Jer’Mya Eleby of Yatesville was discovered to be deceased. Preliminary investigation indicates that Eleby was westbound on Yatesville Highway as a second vehicle was turning east bound from Trinity Road. The second vehicle stopped in Eleby’s lane of travel as she crested the hill prior to Trinity Road. Eleby lost control as she swerved to avoid the second vehicle. Eleby’s vehicle came to rest in a creek just west of Trinity Road.
Eleby was a senior at Upson Lee High School. School system counselors are available for students and adults as needed.
This Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
