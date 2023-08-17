TPD SEZ SUSPECT APPARENTLY LIVING IN A STORAGE UNIT

On August 16, 2023 at 0839 hours patrol was dispatched to Pack Rat Storage @ 113 Crawley St, in reference to someone staying in one of the empty storage units. Upon arrival they made contact with the property manager, the manager then showed them Unit #78. This unit had numerous amounts of miscellaneous items scattered around the unit and it appeared that someone had been staying in the unit due to open food and bags of trash in the unit. The property manager advised patrol units that another renter called her that morning stating he had seen a white male sitting in a chair in the unit smoking a cigarette.
Inv. Katherine Farr responded to the call along with patrol units on this date due to other open cases regarding units being broken into at Pack Rat Storage. Upon viewing Unit #78 Inv. Farr was able to identify some of the items in the unit as being possible stolen items that had been reported.
While patrol assisted the property manager in checking other vacant units, a white male was found occupying vacant unit #147. The white male was identified as Brian House. Mr. House was previously criminally trespassed from this property and had no reason to be there. Mr. House was placed under arrest pending charges and was transported to Upson County Detention Center. Upon Investigations processing unit #147 items were found that appeared to be the same type of items from Unit #78 as well as tools that could be used to commit the crime of burglary.
Investigations processed both units #78 and #147, upon doing so numerous items were able to be confirmed as stolen items from other storage units on the property. This case is still open and ongoing with the number of items in unit #78 we are still trying to locate owners of items.
Brian House has currently been charged with Criminal Trespass, Burglary 2nd Degree and Possession of tools for commission of a crime.
Inv. Pete Spahn
Criminal Investigations Division
Thomaston Police Department
(706) 741-0926
pspahn@cityofthomaston.com
No comments:
Post a Comment