Upson Regional Medical Center Recognized Among The Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S.

Founded in 1951 and one of the only Georgia-based facilities ever represented in Soliant’s rankings, Upson Regional Medical Center joins the list for the first time. Upson Regional Medical Center is also one of the only facilities in the top rankings this year that is neither a relatively new hospital nor a renovation/addition to an existing facility.
“It is an honor to earn a place on the list of Soliant’s Most Beautiful Hospitals. There is no doubt that the support of our community contributed to the almost 5,000 votes we received,” shared URMC Marketing Director Jessica Hudson. “What truly makes Upson Regional Medical Center one of the most beautiful hospitals is the dedication that our staff and providers put forth to serve our patients and community each day.”
With more than 506,195 votes cast for the 50 hospitals nominated, Upson Regional Medical Center emerged as one of the top 20 facilities recognized by supporters on Soliant’s annual list.
“I would like to express my appreciation and congratulations to the hospitals that made it to this year's list of the Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals,” said David Alexander, CEO of Soliant. “These facilities recognize that the beauty of a hospital is deeper than just appearance – that it also includes well-designed, functional infrastructure and a nurturing staff that is devoted to cultivating a safe and comfortable space for patients to properly heal. For these reasons, they very much deserve this distinction.”
