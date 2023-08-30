DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses Awarded to URMC’s Sandy Stevens, RN

The DAISY Foundation was
established in 1999 by members of the family of Patrick Barnes, a 33-year-old
who died of complications related to the auto-immune disease ITP. Patrick’s
family came up with the idea for the DAISY Award, as a way to recognize the
extraordinary care he and the family received from his nurses throughout his
illness. The acronym DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.
What began as a thank you from Patrick’s family to nurses has grown into a
meaningful recognition program embraced by healthcare organizations around the
world.
The nomination received by the
daughter of one of Sandy’s patients highlighted the special and personal care
that her mother received during her time at Upson Regional. She noted, “Sandy
was always on top of everything. She handled everything with patience,
understanding, and grace. Sandy showed such professionalism, and her caring
attitude, compassion, and knowing just what to do, made the journey so much
easier for me and my mother.”
“We are fortunate to employee some of the most caring, and knowledgeable nurses in healthcare at Upson Regional,” shared Upson Regional Medical Center CNO Brandie Kilcrease. “Sandy definitely fits the description of a nurse who puts forth maximum effort every day to ensure her patients and their families feel supported in every way. She is beyond deserving of this recognition.” Nominations for the DAISY Award can be submitted online at urmc.org, or in person at Upson Regional Medical Center.
