WCGB and ULHS Recognize Student Achievement

Upson-Lee High School and West Central Georgia Bank, a Partner In Education with the Thomaston-Upson School System, have proudly recognized GOAL Card recipients. These sophomores, juniors, and seniors earned a grade of “A” at ULHS in every course during the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. (Freshmen are not eligible for the West Central GA Bank GOAL Card until they have completed one full semester at Upson-Lee High School.)
Now starting its 32nd year, the West Central Georgia Bank GOAL Card program was implemented in support of the new Thomaston-Upson School System and in support of academic achievement for all Upson-Lee High School students. West Central Georgia Bank provides these all “A” students with a student identification GOAL card, which allows them free admission to all ULHS regular home athletic events for an entire semester.
ULHS Principal Mr. Ricky English stated, “The administrators, faculty, and staff at Upson-Lee High School would like to thank Mr. Eddie Rogers for his continued support of this important educational achievement program. The West Central Georgia Bank GOAL Card is the longest running recognition program in the Thomaston-Upson School System, having been implemented in 1992, the year that Upson-Lee High School opened its doors. I want to congratulate these young people for their outstanding academic accomplishments.”
In addition to free admission to ULHS athletic events, GOAL Card holders receive special offers and/or discounts from a variety of local businesses, which are printed on the back of the GOAL Card. West Central Georgia Bank and ULHS would like to thank these businesses for their participation in the GOAL program and for their commitment to quality education in our local public school system: Aviano’s, Belk of Thomaston, French Kiss Boutique, Game Castle, Hometown Nutrition, La Fiesta, Lilly Jane Boutique, Mac’s Grill, Serendipity, Slices Pizzeria, The Apple Cart Bakery & Market, The Country Cupboard, The Pie, Tire & Auto Masters Inc., and Wireless Connections.
Congratulations to the following all A students:
10th Grade Recipients: Carsen Barfield, Sarah Bennett, Avery Beverly, Luke Brundidge, Aubrey Butler, Christian Carter, Kiana Carter, Sydney Carthon, Lillian Casteel, Sydney Casteel, Shyanne Cleveland, Presleigh Conway, Amiya Cromer, Anna Dean, Aisha Derico, Jakobe Franklin, Eli Fry, Reuben Fry, Boston Fulcher, Ma'Lia Gibson, Carlee Green, Avery Greer, Jonas Hamlett, Heather Jackson, Alanna Kelso, Krissa Lewis, Karen Lopez-Roblero, Dakota Martin, Jadyn Martin, Chloe McGuire,, Jermaine Mealy, Jillian Mobley, Brianna Montano, Brody Moss, Aisha Mugisha, Ashrmainé Neal, Audrey Norris, William Peacock, Krysten Peoples, Christopher Peppers, Wyatt Pettis, Colton Price, Morgan Reed, Kameron Rivera, Taylor Rogers, Christopher Rosario, Jordy Ruiz, Avery Salter, Shelby Salter, Elisa Sanchez, Ethan Scogin, Gage Smiley, Hayden Smith, Tanner Smith, Dakota Stanley, Sydney Thompson, Aiden Tindell, David Ventura, Tani Waller, Nicholas Wells, Kinsley Woodard
11th Grade Recipients:
Ryan Anglin, Lily Baity, Tyler Braswell, Dustin Brooks, Dh'King Brown, Colton Cagle, Fiona Chambers, Georgia Clark, Izabelle Craven, Alexis Creamer, April Cummings, Evie Daniel, Kiona Daniel, Aiden Daniely, Carlee Dover, Noah DuBose, Kaden Duke, Addison Ellington, Landry English, Kylie Gooden, Lexi Greene, Raymond Greenlees, Jacy Harrell, Kalisha Harvey, Ava Hemphill, Gregory Hughley, Brodee Hurt, Ava Jaudon, Kadence Johnson, Nytraevion Jones, De'Asiah Kendall, Kameria Kendall, Noah Kendall, Skylar Kirby, Mary Laster, Erika Legg, Kit Logan, Valeria Martinez Alejandres, James Mayer, Makenna McBurnett, Athens McGlon, Kenzi Middlebrooks, Trinity Norman, Lauren O'Linger, Ronik Patel, Karsen Pitts, Irish Reedy, Zameer Rivers, Jazmin Ruiz, Adriano Santos, Charity Santos, Francisco Santos, Hope Santos, Tereso Santos, Sha'Niya Searcy, Summer-Lillie Simpson, Trynylaca Smith, Abigail Smith-Perez, Maxlee Sollenberger, Anthony Teal, Riley Teal, Ellington Thompson, Abigale Underwood, Alexa Velasco, Brian Ventura, Destiny Vincent, Trey Webb, Grayson Weeks, DeKayla White, Amarah Wilson, Kiersten Wilson-Peoples, Kayden Wisham
12th Grade Recipients:
Anna Adams, Chacie Bailey, Dennasia Bellamy, Jackson Blakely, Cutter Bowen, Maia Brown
Madison Brundidge, Jayme Carroll, Tiara Carter, Kamryn Cathcart, Jeremy Clay, Trent Coker, Jack Corley, Nicholas Davis, Kinsleigh Day, Samuel Dean, Jada Dunbar, Shondarius Fambro, Emily Goggins, Avery Gomez, Matthew Gore, Molly Greer, Jaxon Harrison, Bryainterius Hickman, Matthew Hickmon, Teonna Hicks, Ella Hinson, India Jackson, Patrick Jacobs, Lauren Jenkins, Isabelle Kallis, Damani Kenan, Savannah Lane, Natalee McGee, Quaterra McGill, Angel Montfort, Baleigh Moore, Jackson Moore, Jacob Moore, Teonna Moore, Addison Mulling, Lanier Newell, Julian Passmore, Alley Patterson, Madison Patterson, Kameron Peugh, Amberleigh Rampey, Elyn Rechtorovic, Sarah Salter, Jeremiah Searcy, Bryce Sheppard, Joy Smith, James Snider, Taylor Snipes, Roger Sotelo, Cameron Spillers, Lileigh Spraggins, Elizabeth Stewart, Jacori Walker, Jordan Walker, Ellie Watson, Lane Weatherford, Jordan Weed, Benjamin Willis, Nasziaire Wyche
