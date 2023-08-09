GUNSHOT VICTIM IN THOMASTON

On Tuesday, August 8 at approximately 7:30pm, patrol officers from the Thomaston Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of Triune Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival patrol located the victim Jaquon Alston with a gunshot wound to the hip. He was in pain but appeared to be alert. The scene was secured and EMS quickly transported the victim to Matthews Field where he was life flighted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.
Officers located a suspect, Kordae Caldwell, walking away from the scene. Caldwell took flight when approached, but after a brief foot pursuit he was apprehended by Officer Zack Phillips and K9 Officer, Cpl. David McCoy, without further incident.
A Sig 9mm handgun was recovered in the path that Caldwell ran. After conducting interviews with Caldwell and witnesses it was determined that Caldwell and the victim were horseplaying and he pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger not thinking the gun was loaded.
Through the course of the investigation it was further determined that the gun recovered was reported stolen from an entering auto case on June 26, 2023. During his interview, Caldwell admitted to breaking into the car and stealing the gun.
At this time Caldwell is being charged with Reckless Conduct, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and Entering Auto. Further investigation pending.
At the time of this report there was no information on the status of the gun shot victim. He was conscious and alert when he was transported from the scene.
Chief Mike Richardson
Thomaston Police Departmen
No comments:
Post a Comment