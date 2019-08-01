BULLDOG NATION . COM PROFILES UL'S TRAVON WALKER

Travon Walker is a name that will always stand out among UGA’s 2019 signing class.
The homegrown Georgia boy was a win for the Bulldogs on the recruiting trail. Clearly. Yet is the type of prospect that is so talented, he can help reset the narrative for the program in a lot of areas.
Consider the following:
- Walker signed with Georgia as the nation’s No. 3 defensive tackle. He was the first 5-star DL prospect to sign with Georgia during the Kirby Smart era. It was a big recruiting win for Bulldogs defensive line coach Tray Scott.
- While the Bulldogs had run up the score at other positions on the trail, the interior DL was an area the Bulldogs had not signed the elite players. The recent stings of in-state losses included Derrick Brown (Auburn) and Aubrey Solomon (Michigan), along with an out-of-state target in Rick Sandidge (South Carolina) over the first two full cycles.
- The Upson-Lee graduate was an All-State level performer in basketball, football and track at the prep level. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound athlete was a key cog as an athletic post defender, scorer and rebounder for back-to-back state championship basketball teams in high school. With regards to football, the 6-foot-5 freshman is still more than agile enough to play out on the edge at defensive end. He has lost some weight from when he reported and is right at 280 pounds. He was up to 290 pounds at the end of his senior basketball season but was back down to 280 at last April’s G-Day.
- When Walker takes the field for the first time at Georgia, he will do so as a prospect that has clear NFL potential. Well-respected scouting analyst Barton Simmons of 247Sports even looks to Walker as a prospect that has all the physical attributes to be seen as a potential No. 1 overall pick in 2022 or 2023
