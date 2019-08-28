GORDON STATE IS AN ECONOMIC POWERHOUSE

Gordon State College contributed nearly $137 million to the regional economy and provided 1,368 jobs in fiscal year 2018, according to a report released Tuesday by the University System of Georgia.
The fiscal year spanned July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018.
Of the college’s total job impact, 331 exist on campus with 1,037 off-campus jobs that exist due to institution-related spending.
According to the report, which showed a slight increase over the last fiscal year, spending by GSC students accounted for $80 million of the $137 million contributed to the regional economy.
There are 3,663 students enrolled at Gordon State College.
“Gordon State continues to be an economic contributor to the region,” said GSC President Kirk A. Nooks. “The expanded partnerships that our new Strategic Plan calls for will continue to serve as conduits for deeper future investments. This is what our college calls “The Power of WE.”
The report shows that the University System of Georgia had a $17.7 billion economic impact on the state, that the USG created 168,284 jobs last year, and that 2.3 of those jobs were created for every one USG job in an institution’s home town.
“While we remain focused on graduating more students, keeping college affordable and increasing our efficiency in delivering a quality education, we are proud our colleges and universities help power Georgia’s economy,” said USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley. “USG and its 26 institutions play an important role in generating jobs and boosting businesses across the state, befitting the investment Georgia’s leaders have made in us.”
The annual study is conducted on behalf of the Board of Regents by Jeffrey M. Humphreys, Ph.D. director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth in the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.
The entire study can be found here: http://bit.ly/30r7al6
