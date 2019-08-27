UPSON EMA WATER OPERATIONS TEAM HAS GROWN

THOMASTON, GA, August 26, 2019 ― Our Water Operations Team has grown. The initial group that trained in Georgetown, Texas in November 2018 welcomes four new Technicians to the team.
The ‘A Team’ returned Saturday night after two days of grueling training at Fathom Academy in Georgetown, Texas. The newest members to achieve Technician certification are Adam Bedford (Northside Fire/Rescue), Austin Bell (Lincoln Park VFD/Thomaston Fire Department), Andy Davison (Yatesville VFD) and Alex Boyd (Thurston Fire/Rescue). And Alex makes it a first, being one of the first females to train to Technician level.
Upson EMA’s Search and Rescue Department has made it a goal to establish a certified swift water team for the area. County Rescue Chief Eddie Singletary’s goal has been to create a highly-trained, ready to respond group that can handle anything on the Flint River as well as other bodies of water. You will recall, the initial group of Technicians – Chief Richard Hickmon (Thurston), Adam Hay (Northside/Thomaston), George Sanders (Yatesville) and Zach Spillers (Northside) – put their skills to the test in January 2019, rescuing three stranded kayakers on flooded Potato Creek, right at a month after receiving their training at Fathom Academy in Texas.
The ‘A Team’ trained with other responders from Texas, Idaho, and the National Guard, learning water dynamics, rescue techniques for swift water, still water, submerged vehicles, rope work and developing team skills to ensure safety of all involved.
EMA Director Martha Anne McCarty points out that Upson County’s Search and Rescue Team is noted as the “Go To” agency by many surrounding counties, as the expertise that has been in place for years and is being continually developed is available not only to Upson County, but to area counties that may have a need for specialized responses. McCarty adds, “I am glad we gave the opportunity to train to these volunteers. It speaks volumes of their dedication to serve the communities of Upson County. And being able to send them to the premier indoor, controlled environment training facility comes from the support of our County Commissioners. Fathom Academy is a one-of-a-kind world-class training facility that provides a true ‘bang for the buck.’ These gentlemen understand the value that these volunte
