DETOUR IN HENRY CO. FOR NEW BRIDGE BLACKHALL RD.

What: Georgia DOT crews building a new bridge over Rum Creek on Blackhall Road/CR 661 in Henry County will install a full closure at the work site starting Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. The closure will be in place for 60 days and a detour will be installed to direct motorists.
While the detour is enacted, only local residents will be able to access Blackhall Road. The detour will prompt drivers to utilize Walt Stephens Road, Flippen Road and Jodeco Road to get from one end of Blackhall Road to the other. By state policy, all roads in Georgia DOT detours must be able to accommodate large truck traffic and may not go through neighborhood subdivisions.
Signage will be placed on Blackhall Road intersections and along the detour route in advance of the road closure. Motorists are advised to be alert to the signage and to moderate their speeds while driving through the detour.
When: Starting Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 and continuing for 60 days
Where: The full road closure is at the work site for the construction of the new bridge over Rum Creek on Blackhall Road/CR 661 in Henry County. The detour route includes Jodeco Road, Flippen Road and Walt Stephens Road.
