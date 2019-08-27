MEETING ON UPSON CO. HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN

Upson County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan Update is nearing. This plan is updated every five years to reflect changes in hazards faced by Upson County, whether of a natural or man-made cause. This plan is required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Having a robust Hazard Mitigation Plan ensures compliance with multiple grant opportunities available from the Federal government.
The plan involves not only government and public safety officials, but also from industry, utilities, local businesses, schools, housing, healthcare, houses of worship, civic organizations, volunteer agencies and organizations as well as members of the general public. Our Kick-off meeting planned in mid-September.
All citizens are welcome and encouraged to attend the Upson County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Kick-off Meeting on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 10:30-11:30 am. The meeting will be held in the Meeting Room of Upson Electric Membership Corporation Annex – located at 615 E. Main St. in Thomaston. For more information, please contact Martha Anne McCarty, Director of Upson County Emergency Management, at mamccarty@upsoncountyga.org. or call 706/741-1407.
