UPSON-LEE SPORTS REPORT

Last week the volleyball continued their win streak by beating Pike, Tattnall Square, and CGA. The softball team beat Hardaway. The boys cross country team finished 4th out of 20 teams in their race. The girls cross country team finished 6th out of 18 teams in their race.
This week's events:
Tuesday:
Softball at Perry JV at 4:30/V at 5:55
Volleyball home vs Lamar Co JV at 5/V at 6
Wednesday:
Cross Country at Stratford Invitational(Macon) at 4:30
Thursday:
Football(JV) at Spalding at 5
Softball home vs Mary Persons JV at 4:30/V at 5:55
Volleyball at FPD JV at 6:30 and 7:30/V at 6:30 and 7:30
Friday:
Football home vs East Paulding at 7:30
No comments:
Post a Comment