ARREST IN MANCHESTER MURDER

Manchester, GA – On Monday, August 5, 2019, GBI agents arrested Zy’Kevious D. Copeland, 19, of Warm Springs, GA., for the murder of K’myre Jernard “KJ” Couch, 24, of Manchester, GA. Copeland was arrested without incident in Manchester, GA.
On Friday, August 2, 2019, GBI responded to Manchester, Meriwether County, GA to investigate a homicide at the request of Manchester Police Department. At approximately 10:50 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 111 Trigville St. in reference to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area. When officers arrived on scene, the shooting victim, K’myre Jernard “KJ” Couch, had already been transported to the hospital by an associate. It became known that Couch was shot during an altercation in this area that led to the shooting and 911 call. Couch was later pronounced deceased by a doctor at Warm Springs Medical Center in Warm Springs, GA.
The following agencies assisted the GBI Region 2 (Columbus) Office:
Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, GBI West Metro Regional Drug Office, and the newly formed GBI Gang Task Force.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 706-565-788 or the Manchester Police Department at 706-846-3155
