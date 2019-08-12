Monday, August 12, 2019
NATIONAL ACCREDITATION FOR MONROE CO. JAIL
MONROE COUNTY JAIL AWARDED ACCREDITATION FROM NATIONAL COMMISSION ON CORRECTIONAL HEALTH CARE Forsyth, Ga – Monroe County Jail has earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care by demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s Standards for Health Services in Jails. Accreditation recognizes Monroe County Jail’s dedication to compliance with the most respected standards in correctional health care. The Monroe County Jail underwent a rigorous on-site survey in March 2019. An experienced physician and other experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with standards on safety, personnel and training, health care services and support, patient care and treatment, health promotion, special needs and services, health records and legal issues. "We have a legal obligation to provide inmates with health care, and we will do our job with innovation, excellence and efficiency on behalf of the taxpayers,” says Sheriff Brad Freeman. “I salute the supervisors, officers and health care staff for their hard work, which involves knowledge of health care delivery in a secure environment.” NCCHC has surveyed and accredited jails, prisons and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for more than 30 years. The NCCHC standards used in accreditation are developed with input from the nation’s experts in correctional health care. "In achieving NCCHC accreditation, Monroe County Jail has demonstrated its commitment to meeting constitutional requirements for health care delivery for incarcerated individuals,” said Thomas Joseph, MPS, CAE, president of NCCHC. “Accreditation is a voluntary process and we commend Monroe County Jail for successfully undertaking this challenge to provide quality health care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”
