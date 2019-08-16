UPSON CO. 2019 TSPLOST PROJECTS

y, August 16, 2019
PRESS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
2019 TRANSPORTATION PROJECTS
THOMASTON, GA - At the August 13 meeting the Upson County Board of Commissioners the Board voted unanimously to award the bid for the first phase of Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax Referendum (TSPLOST) projects. Paving and Construction firm C. W. Matthews Contract Company Inc. won the bid for project that includes 31 miles of road resurfacing and restriping at a cost of $5,384,226.
Primary factors used to determine TSPLOST Phase One projects included a countywide road assessment study completed in 2018 and a secondary usage and impact review completed by EMC Engineering Services Inc. (EMC). EMC serves as the primary engineering consultant for Upson County.
According County Commission Chairman Norman Allen this is the largest resurfacing project undertaken by the county in recent history. Upson County has 505 roads that make up the nearly 420 miles of paved surfaces. This project represents 7 percent of the county road inventory.”
This project is a culmination of efforts that began only 11 months ago with the TSPLOST. Voters overwhelmingly approved this additional 1% sales tax dedicated solely to improving local transportation infrastructure.
Allen also remarked “County Manager Jason Tinsley and City Manager Russell Thompson spearheaded efforts to make this possible and I want to thank them for their expertise and efforts. EMC provided us with excellent service in putting together this phase of the TSPLOST project and I am very pleased to have them onboard to assist us with project oversight. The team provided the Commissioners with
excellent data and advice and we are confident that Upson will get the most out of these dollars. We look forward to the next phase of TSPLOST projects which are expected to be decided in spring of 2020.”
Board members are reviewing future paving projects but the commissioners and staff are also reviewing other preservation methods.
According to the 2018 Road Assessment Study approximately 60 percent of the roads in Upson County were assessed at “fair, poor or very poor. This is simply our first step in addressing our paving needs” added Allen
No comments:
Post a Comment