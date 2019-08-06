Tuesday, August 6, 2019
UPSON BOC RETREAT AGENDA WED. 8/7/19
Board of Commissioners Retreat August 7, 2019 Thomaston-Upson County Airport 9:00 am 1. Presentation on alternative road patching and resurfacing solutions (Bill Evans) 2. Highway 19 waterline relocation (EMC, Water Department) 3. Thurston Well assessment (EMC) 4. TSPLOST Phase 1 update (EMC) 5. Take home vehicle assignments update (County Manager) 6. Combined utility billing project update (County Manager) 7. Courthouse roof replacement project update (County Manager) 8. Duplaineville Rd railroad crossing maintenance and improvements (County Manager & County Attorney) 9. Service delivery discussion/review proposed agreement modification from City Attorney (County Manager & County Attorney)
