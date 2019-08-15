GBI PRESS RELEASE ON SPALDING CO OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Spalding County
Griffin, GA (August 14, 2019) – On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 9:00 p.m., Spalding County 911 received an emergency call in reference to a suicide threat made by Neil Bond, 33. Deputies David Porter and Nicholas Gatlin responded to Wyomia Tyus Olympic Park, 1301 Cowan Road, and located Bond sitting in the driver’s seat of his truck which was parked forward into a parking space facing away from Deputies Porter and Gatlin.
Deputies Porter and Gatlin approached Bond’s truck from the rear. As they were instructing civilians to get out of the area, Deputies Porter and Gatlin heard a single gunshot coming from Bond’s truck. At the time, Deputies Porter and Gatlin believed that Bond had shot at them or a civilian. Deputies Porter and Gatlin subsequently returned gunfire towards Bond. Bond was struck once by the officers’ gunfire.
A GBI autopsy of Bond has been conducted and preliminary findings are that Bond died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No officers or civilians were injured during this incident.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
