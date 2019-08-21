SCTC RED CARPET GALA

The Southern Crescent Technical College Foundation has made plans to host the fourteenth annual Red Carpet Gala on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Event Center on the Griffin Campus.
The Red Carpet Gala is and evening of dinner, dancing, raffle, love and silent auction to raise funds to benefit the Southern Crescent Technical College Foundation for special projects such as student scholarships and campus expansion.
Proceeds from last year’s event were roughly $55,000 with organizers hoping to top that number for this year’s event. Tickets for this event are $85 each and corporate sponsorships are available. For more information, please contact 770.229.3417 or foundation@sctech.edu.
