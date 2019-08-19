Guilty Plea Entered In Multi-County Car Chase

On December 21, 2018, Kemp led officers on a dangerous multi-county, high-speed, car chase on Georgia Highway 85, which ended in Fayette County. Kemp fired a sawed-off shotgun at Fayette County Sheriffs Lieutenant, Cody Benslay when the chase concluded. District Attorney Ben Coker, represented the State, Lt. Benslay and other members of law enforcement were present in court for the plea.
District Attorney Coker said of the plea, ''First and foremost, I am very thankful that no members of law enforcement were seriously injured as the result of Rodriguez Kemp's actions on December 21, 2018. Law enforcement officers suit up for duty every day to protect us, and this case is an example of the very real danger they face. I cannot thank them enough for what they do. Let this sentence send a message to those who assault a law enforcement officer in my circuit. Violence against law enforcement will not be tolerated, and the punishment for said acts will be severe."
