INMATE ESCAPE IN THOMASTON

Two inmates from the Spalding County Correctional Institute escaped a work detail in Thomaston on Wednesday, prompting a large manhunt, authorities confirmed.
James Rodney Owenby and Zachery Glenn Rampley, who are both part of the Ghost Face Gangsters, left their detail on Veterans Drive about noon, and several Thomaston police officers and Upson County deputies are searching for them, Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore told AJC.com.
Police said the duo stole a city work truck, and it’s unknown which direction they drove. The truck is a white single-cab 2010 Ford F-150, police said in a Facebook post.
