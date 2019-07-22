THOMASTON-UPSON BD ED MEETING JULY 18

At the July 18 Board of Education meeting:
- The board tentavely set the 2019 millage rate at 14.320. This is a rollback from the 2018 rate of 14.330. The Thomaston-Upson School District continues to have the lowest school millage rate within the Griffin RESA district. Final vote on the millage rate will come at the August 13 BOE meeting.
- Dr. Derico presented the Board with a resolution to increase Thomaston-Upson Board of Education compensation from $50 per meeting to $500per month. The actual amount paid to each BOE member will be contingent upon meeting attendance each month, inclusive of regular meetings, called meetings, and work sessions. Thomaston-Upson Board of Education compensation has remained at $50 per meeting for the past 28 years, having been set when the city and county systems consolidated in January of 1992, and it is currently one of the lower compensations in the state. The resolution passed unanimously and will be sent to State Representative Ken Pullin for his submission as a local act to the Georgia General Assembly during the 2020 legislative session.
No comments:
Post a Comment