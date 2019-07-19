Friday, July 19, 2019
A TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN MONROE CO.
On Sunday, July 14, 2019, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina asking that MCSO conduct a welfare check at 240 Tingle Road (Jackson) due to information from a juvenile they had taken into custody. Upon arrival, the Deputies discovered the body of Tryeflue Larra O’Neal. The juvenile was identified as Dontae Aiden Krieger, date of birth 08/02/2003, and is the nephew of O’Neal. Krieger was picked up from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office by MCSO Thursday evening and returned to Monroe County. Krieger had his first appearance before the Superior Court Judge Friday morning. Krieger is being charged with Felony Murder and has been denied bond. He is currently being housed at RYDC in Macon.
