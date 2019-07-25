News Release
GEMA/HS Retires Ready Georgia App
(ATLANTA) – After almost of decade of operation, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will be retiring its Ready Georgia app. The app was launched in an effort to make Ready Georgia more accessible, but with the launch of the agency’s new mobile friendly site, all Ready Georgia information will still be available on mobile phones and tablets.
“The retiring of this app does not mean that all disaster preparedness information will go away with it,” said GEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson. “It’s quite the opposite. This will allow us to provide a more robust page where we can consistently update preparedness information and real-time disaster news.”
Since its implementation, the app has served as a one-stop-shop to get preparedness information, create an emergency family communications plan and provided a Ready Kit checklist. Georgians can still get that same functionality and information at their fingertips with our mobile friendly GEMA/HS site. The ready.ga.gov/ web URL will continue to operate and that same information will be housed right under the ‘Ready Georgia’ tab on the front page of the website.
###
As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to www.ready.ga.gov for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.
