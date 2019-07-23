GA DOT ALERT 1-75 RESURFACING PROJECT

What: Crews with the Interstate 75 southbound lanes resurfacing project in Henry, Butts and Spalding Counties will be working on the Bill Gardner Parkway exit ramps (exit 212) this weekend. They will be milling and paving the Interstate 75 off ramp to Bill Gardner Parkway on Friday, Jul. 26 from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019, and then doing the same on the Bill Gardner Parkway on ramp to Interstate 75 southbound on Sunday, Jul. 28 from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m Monday, Jul. 29, 2019. While the teams are on the ramps, all lanes will be closed and traffic diverted to other local exits.
Motorists should be alert to signage posted in advance of the closed ramps. Drivers should slow their speeds and be alert to the crews and their equipment while driving through the work zones. If possible, they should anticipate the closed ramps and plan to use an alternate exit. For help planning a route, motorists are encouraged to call Georgia 511.
When:
- For the I-75 southbound off ramp to Bill Gardner Parkway (exit 212): 8:00 p.m. Friday, Jul. 26 to 8:00 a.m. Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
- For the Bill Gardner Parkway on ramp to I-75 south
No comments:
Post a Comment