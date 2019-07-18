Thursday, July 18, 2019
UPSON CO. BOC AGENDA 7/23/19
UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS 6:00 P.M. – Regular Commission Meeting City/County Meeting Room –July 23, 2019 AGENDA I. CALL TO ORDER Chairman Norman Allen II. INVOCATION III. PUBLIC COMMENTS Speakers must state their names and address, and must direct all comments to the Board Chair. Any questions must be put in writing and submitted to the Clerk or the Commissioner over your jurisdiction. IV. CONSENT AGENDA a. Regular Meeting Minutes July 9, 2019 V. NEW BUSINESS b. Approve 2019 renewal of property, casualty and workers compensation insurance. Presentation by Scott Boatright, McGriff Insurance Services. c. Presentation by Tyrone Smith on hiring for US Census. d. Approve attentive mileage rate for 2019 tax year. e. Service Delivery Strategy update and discussion. f. Discussion of Highway 19 widening and water infrastructure relocation project. g. Discussion and approval of Three Rivers Regional Area Agency on Aging Contract for services. h. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments VI. ADJOURNMENT
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 3:23 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment