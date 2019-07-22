Monday, July 22, 2019
SPALDING CO. SO LADIES SELF DEFENSE CLASS
The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Ladies Self Defense class on August 22, 2019. The class will be held at the Sheriff’s Office (401 Justice Blvd) from 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Minors, ages 15-17, must be accompanied by an adult. The training is free and limited to the first 20 registered participants. Light refreshments will be served. Topics covered will include the legal aspects of self-defense, situational awareness, and practical aspects of tactics. We suggest wearing comfortable athletic clothing and tennis shoes. For questions and registration please contact klaw@spaldingcounty.com.
