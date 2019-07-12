Friday, July 12, 2019
TWO ARRESTS SPALDING CO. STORE BURGLARY
On July 10, 2019 at approximately 3:00 a.m., members of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office’s Uniform Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division responded to the Chevron convenience store located at 3200 Highfalls Road to a burglar alarm call. Deputies saturated the area after a front window on the store was found broken out and no suspects were located inside. While responding to the location, Crime Scene Investigator Andrew Degler observed 2 male subjects walking near Mangham Road which runs directly beside the store attempting to flag down vehicles. He also found an SUV parked on the side of Mangham Road. CSI Degler notified Uniform Patrol Deputies of the subjects and the Deputies soon located them. They were identified as Dominique Raphael Akins,23, of 2348 Beech Ave. Macon, Ga. and Tyejuan Maurice Taylor, 25, who claimed to be homeless. After on-scene interviews were conducted, both subjects were transported to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Tyejuan Taylor immediately refused to answer questions, however glass particles found in his shoes said a lot for him.” During his interview, Akins admitted to Investigators that he and Taylor drove to Spalding County to “hit a lick”. Akins stated that he parked the vehicle and turned on the emergency flashers, so it would appear disabled while they were away from it committing the burglary. “When they returned to their vehicle after committing the burglary, the battery was dead because Akins forgot and left the radio on. The combination of the radio being left on and the flashers activated at the same time just killed it. That led them to try and flag down vehicles, so they could get out of the area. Unfortunately for them, CSI Degler was driving an unmarked vehicle and they tried to flag him down.” Both have been charged with Burglary. In addition to the Burglary charge, Taylor is facing False Name and date of birth charges when he attempted to conceal his being wanted in other counties on additional charges.
