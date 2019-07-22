SHERIFF DAN KILGORE REPORTS ANIMAL CRUELTY CASE

On Monday July 22, 2019 investigators from the Upson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mario Duran Rios, 42, of Forest Park Ga. for one count of Cruelty to Animals. On the afternoon of June 21, 2019 deputies responded to property belonging to Rios at 167 Burkett Rd. in reference to a horse living in poor conditions. The Department of Agriculture was contacted and was to respond to the Burkett Road address on Monday. The horse was fed and watered by deputies and volunteers prior to deputies leaving the scene. The following morning, June 22, deputies again were called to the residence and found the horse to be deceased. During the initial investigation information was provided to law enforcement that the horse was under veterinary care and that nothing could be done to improve it’s health. The subsequent investigation determined otherwise. Based on the overall condition of the horse and the premises, probable cause was established to arrest Rios for Cruelty to Animals.
Rios was arrested and processed at the Upson County Jail. Rios has a condition bond that he not possess any animals until the completion of this case.
