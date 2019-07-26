STATEMENT FROM UPSON CO TAX COM ANDY CHASTAIN

All 3 governing authorities (County, City, & School), for the last 5 years including 2019, have chosen to go with the rollback millage rate or lower for their Maintenance & Operations expenses. That speaks volumes for Upson County, City of Thomaston, and School leadership and Upson County taxpayers, as surrounding counties, counties with populations our size, and most counties in the state of Georgia have at some point, in the last 5 years, seen an increase in their millage rates.
No comments:
Post a Comment