THOMASTON CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP

The Local Caregiver Support Group will meet on Monday Aug. 5 at 4:30 PM at St. Peter the Rock Catholic Church (located at 3594 Barnesville Hwy, also known as Thomaston Road--in Thomaston, GA).
All caregivers are welcome. This group meets on the first Monday of each month. Caregivers are welcome to bring those they care for. They are also welcome to drop in and head out as needed.
To sign up for a caregiver newsletter by email, please send an email to qucollins@gmail.com. Contact Caroline at 470-338-8274 for more information.
Many thanks in advance for all your help in getting the word out!
No comments:
Post a Comment