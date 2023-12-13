Upson Lee Teacher of the Year Recognition

Carolyn Patterson, Upson-Lee High School’s Teacher of the Year
Ms. Carolyn Patterson teaches Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Honor's Biology, and Biology at Upson Lee High School. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee at Martin, a Master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Thomas University, and tier 1 in educational leadership from the Alternative Preparations of Educational Leadership (APEL) program at Griffin Regional Educational Service Agency. Ms. Patterson is gifted endorsed, a science ambassador, and has served on the data review committee for Georgia Milestones testing. She has a strong pedagogical priority of building relationships with students. The social-emotional learning of students is something that she has always fostered within her classroom. Getting to know her students has been and continues to be the goal of every new school year. Providing a safe environment allows for those relationships to be built. Having each student know that they are cared about in the classroom provides an environment where they can express themselves without judgment or prejudice. Congratulations to Ms. Carolyn Patterson, Upson-Lee High School’s Teacher of the Year!
Katie Stinchcomb, Upson-Lee Middle School Teacher of the Year
Mrs. Katherine Stinchcomb is an 8th-grade mathematics teacher at Upson-Lee Middle School. She has been working in education for nine years, six of these years have been at Upson-Lee Middle School. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades, Math and Science, from Mercer University and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from LaGrange College. According to Mrs. Stinchcomb, every single one of her students has a purpose and is capable of great things. She believes that every day is a new beginning and that every student deserves an ally. She is a self-professed nerd who adores math and encourages her students to approach mathematics head-on in a fun and engaging way. Mrs. Stinchcomb takes time out of each day to build meaningful relationships with her students. She makes sure that all students know they are loved, cared for, and believed in. Her greatest happiness and sense of accomplishment come from seeing her previous students all grown up and thriving in the real world. Congratulations to Mrs. Katie Stinchcomb, Upson-Lee Middle School’s Teacher of the Year.
Ellen Foy, Upson-Lee Primary School Teacher of the Year
Mrs. Ellen Foy has a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and Wellness from Georgia Southwestern State University, a Master of Arts in Teaching, Secondary Health Education, from Georgia College and State University, and an Ed Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical Education from Valdosta State University. She holds certificates in health & physical education, health education, and special education general curriculum. She has also received a STEM endorsement through the Griffin Regional Education Service Agency. Mrs. Foy has taught physical education at Upson-Lee Middle School and Upson-Lee Primary. In 2022, she became the agriculture/STEM teacher for grades K-2 at Upson-Lee Primary. During her tenure, Mrs. Foy has served as a member of the school leadership team, physical education department head, school bus driver, and coach for multiple sports including track, softball, soccer, and cross-country. She has also received educational grants to fund new programs at ULPS including a Physical Education Rural Grant for heart rate monitors and a Two Rivers RD&C Council Raised Bed Pollinator Garden Grant. Mrs. Foy continues to seek out professional learning opportunities to enhance her teaching. Congratulations to Mrs. Ellen Foy, Upson-Lee Primary School’s Teacher of the Year.
Donna Fouts, Upson-Lee Elementary School and Thomaston-Upson School System’s Teacher of the Year
Mrs. Donna Fouts teaches grades 3-5 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) at Upson-Lee Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Middle Grades Education from
Mercer University, a Master of Education degree and a Specialist in Education degree, both from Georgia Southwestern State University. She has earned endorsements in STEM Education, Science Education, and Gifted Education. This is not Mrs. Fouts first time being selected as teacher of the year. She was chosen as the Upson-Lee Middle School Teacher of the Year for the 2005-2006 school year. Other accolades include the 2019 Gordon Youth Science and Technology Center STEM Scholar Award, the 2003 Gordon Youth Science & Technology Science Teacher of the Year award, and the 2003 Manufacturers' Roundtable Teacher of Excellence Award. Mrs. Fouts believes in providing students with hands-on learning experiences within the context of real-world applications. As the STEM coach at Upson-Lee Elementary School, she coordinates STEM night to engage parent participation in STEM activities. She also sponsors an after-school gardening program and conducts a four-day STEM camp for elementary students each summer. Congratulations to Mrs. Donna Fouts, Upson-Lee Elementary and Thomaston-Upson School System’s Teacher of the Year.
