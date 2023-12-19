Murder In Griffin

On the morning of December 19th 2023 Griffin Police Uniform Patrol Units were called to 930 W Taylor St. in reference to a person shot type call. Upon arriving on scene, a victim was found by the video gaming machines suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Spalding Regional where he later succumbed to his injuries. During the course of the investigation the suspect was identified as My’Keion Yates 1/11/2002. The clothing pictured is what he was last seen wearing this evening. At this time, he is thought to be travelling in a black in color 2012 Nissan Altima bearing Ga Tag SEW9844.
At this time Mr. Yates has outstanding warrants for Malice Murder along with other charges. Anyone with contact is asked to notify law enforcement, and the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous.
At this time the name of the deceased is not being released.
