DA Marie Broder Press Release

On December 6, 2023, Gregory Ryan Edge, a former member of the Pike County Board of Education, entered a non-negotiated plea to twenty-four (24) counts of Theft by Taking by a Fiduciary. It was alleged that Edge, the Vice President and Senior Regional Manager of the Southern Credit Union, used his position of trust in order to steal money from friends and customers. The matter was investigated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Adam Thompson, who discovered that between 2013 and 2019, Edge stole over $40,000 from bank customers.
During the sentencing hearing before the Honorable Chief Judge W. Fletcher Sams, Edge’s attorney pointed to his lack of criminal history, his remorse, and good deeds he has done in the community to mitigate his sentence. Edge addressed the Court, his family, and his victims when he expressed his remorse over his actions. Assistant District Attorney Adelle Petersen argued that Edge preyed upon people who trusted him, and his behavior merited a prison sentence. Edge was sentenced by the Court to 20 years, with the first three to be served in prison and the balance on probation. He is required to surrender himself to the Spalding County Sheriff on January 3, 2024, to begin his prison sentence.
