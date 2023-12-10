Spalding County Deputy Involved Shooting

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Griffin, Spalding County, Georgia. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on December 10, 2023. One man, identified as Michael Antonio Cobb, Jr., age 23, was shot and killed. No officers were injured in this incident.
The preliminary information indicates on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at about 11:50 p.m., the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a dispute with shots fired incident involving Michael Cobb Jr. on Lakeview Street. Cobb left the home after firing several times at residents and the home. Spalding County deputies responded to the area and saw Cobb, but he ran away from deputies and deputies ran after him. Eventually, Cobb returned to the scene of the dispute and during the incident, a deputy fired at Cobb and hit Cobb. Deputies attempted to provide first aid, but Cobb died on the scene.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 100th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.
